Proxy (PRXY) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Proxy (PRXY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Proxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Proxy has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Proxy has a total market cap of $145,173.25 and approximately $102,546.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Proxy Coin Profile

Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proxy

