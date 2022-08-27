Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BGAOY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Proximus from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of Proximus stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Proximus has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.