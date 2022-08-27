Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.35

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $14.65. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 10,710 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on Provident Bancorp from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Provident Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Articles

