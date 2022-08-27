ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

