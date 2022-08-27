Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

RXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RXDX opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.57.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

