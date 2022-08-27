Prometeus (PROM) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003825 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00127956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00085967 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

