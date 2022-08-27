Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Sells $382,809.24 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Procore Technologies by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

