Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Sells $382,809.24 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
PCOR stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.