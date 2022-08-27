Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 44,694 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,694 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 141,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LMBS opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.