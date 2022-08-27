Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $28,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $123.26 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

