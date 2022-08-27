Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

