Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock opened at $331.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

