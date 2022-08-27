Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,066 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

