Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

