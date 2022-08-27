Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

