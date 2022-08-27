Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.75.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

