Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 11,133 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $360.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.13. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

