PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,491,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,749,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,487,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

PowerUp Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,540. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

