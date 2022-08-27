Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Lessened by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $352.75 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

