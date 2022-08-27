Poodl Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,995.00 (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Poodl Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Poodl Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poodl Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Poodl Token Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN.

Buying and Selling Poodl Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poodl Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poodl Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poodl Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poodl Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.