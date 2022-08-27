Poodl Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,995.00 (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Poodl Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Poodl Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
Poodl Token Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN.
Buying and Selling Poodl Token
Receive News & Updates for Poodl Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poodl Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.