Polymath Price Tops $0.19 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $174.18 million and $4.73 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

