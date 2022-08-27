PointPay (PXP) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

PointPay (PXP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. PointPay has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PointPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PointPay has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PointPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

PointPay Profile

PXP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PointPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PointPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.