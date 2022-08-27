PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,340,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 269,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $298,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $7.00 on Friday, reaching $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,023,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,839,832. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

