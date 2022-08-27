PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 124,171 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 124,171 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 259,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,041 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 51,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,742,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

