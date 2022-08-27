PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 101,895 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $364,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,062,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,374,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,115,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,489,000 after purchasing an additional 182,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $17,048,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $3.38 on Friday, hitting $88.13. 793,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

