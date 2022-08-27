PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $3,855,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of IVV traded down $14.41 on Friday, reaching $407.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,994,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,343. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.93 and a 200-day moving average of $417.27.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
