PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.42% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $548,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,033,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,581,000 after purchasing an additional 303,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $123.26. The company had a trading volume of 798,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,094. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.