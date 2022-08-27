PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 46,818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Abbott Laboratories worth $618,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.90. 5,440,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,692. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

