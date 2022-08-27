PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $685,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

