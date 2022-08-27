PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 60,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $536,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $50.20. 2,818,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,213. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

