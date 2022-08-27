PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $198,075.85 and $541.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

