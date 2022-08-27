Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 153,717 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,717 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 423,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NYSE MET opened at $65.68 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

