Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,858 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.19 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

