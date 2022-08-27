Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 63,262 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 486.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

