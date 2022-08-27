Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,068 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. CL King reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

