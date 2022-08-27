Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MSCI by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

MSCI Stock Down 4.1 %

MSCI stock opened at $456.42 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.