Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.93 and a 200-day moving average of $417.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.