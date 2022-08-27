Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,133,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176,615 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

