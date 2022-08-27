Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 187.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,654 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

