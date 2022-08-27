Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million

Pillar (PLR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $1.31 million and $201.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,200.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003829 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086094 BTC.

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

