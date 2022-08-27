PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 87.4% in August

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the July 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHXHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

