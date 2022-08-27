Phuture Price Tops $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Phuture has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Phuture has a total market capitalization of $607,415.64 and approximately $19,591.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phuture coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.
About Phuture
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.
Phuture Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Phuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.