Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $74,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. 2,938,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,826. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

