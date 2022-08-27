PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

PG&E Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PG&E by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after purchasing an additional 789,000 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PG&E by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 414,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PG&E by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

