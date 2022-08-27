Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Several research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 13.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

