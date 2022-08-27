Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 172,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,628. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,561 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,716 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 27.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,042 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 425,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

