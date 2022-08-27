Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Takes $821,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Mplx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.25. 1,170,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.55. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPLX. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

