Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,897.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 111,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.