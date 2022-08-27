Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.98 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.75 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 67.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

