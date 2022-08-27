Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $118.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

