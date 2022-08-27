peachfolio (PCHF) One Day Volume Hits $17,109.00

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One peachfolio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. peachfolio has a market cap of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.
peachfolio Coin Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
